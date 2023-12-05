“Dear Editor,

I am writing to invite the owners of Rize Cannabis and The Fire Station Cannabis Co. to formally restart a relationship with the City of Menominee by dropping all lawsuits. The Menominee City Council chose to uncap its marijuana market, in large part, because of revenue shortfalls resulting from a shrinking tax base. Rize and The Fire Station responded to competition with a series of tactics that I object to.

In June, a political action committee with ties to The Fire Station sent thousands of dollars in mail advertisements to Menominee residents falsely calling the city council corrupt. One mail advertisement pictured a man with fingers crossed behind his back. In July, a second political action committee with ties to The Fire Station hired out-of-town protestors to collect signatures from Menominee residents in an attempt to shut down three dispensaries. A paid protestor harassed Council Member Jackie Nutter at her home.

The city council responded by following the city charter, which requires a formal review of the ordinance being challenged after sufficient signatures are collected. The city council updated the ordinance by increasing funding to police for marijuana enforcement and adjusting zoning regulations. Unable to effectively change policy, Rize and The Fire Station tried to change city leadership.

In October, a company with ties to The Fire Station spent thousands of dollars in political advertisements campaigning for Jean Stegeman, Steve Fifarek, and Cheryl Haupt. This happened, presumably, without coordination from any candidate. Recently, Rize lawyers convinced a court to temporarily shut down three Menominee dispensaries — uprooting 70-plus dispensary jobs overnight — only to have the ruling reversed by the court days later when additional facts were revealed.

This conduct is beneath the dignity of Rize and The Fire Station. Kindly knock it off. A free market has brought five dispensaries to Menominee, for now. When Wisconsin inevitable legalizes recreational marijuana, competition will greatly reduce the number of dispensaries in Menominee. I encourage Rize and The Fire Station to enjoy this rare window of profitability and rejoin the Menominee community.”