UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Christmas is here and that means Santa’s work is done!

Santa has been busy listening what children want for Christmas, checking his list a couple of times and making sure his reindeer are happy and healthy. Mrs. Claus is always by his side, supporting him every step of the way!

The couple spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme to give an update on delivery presents went as well as talking about his favorite destination, the Upper Peninsula!