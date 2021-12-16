ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – With less than ten days left until Christmas, hundreds of veterans in the U.P. were gifted boxes of food to brighten up their holiday.

Robin Wycoff, Director of the Escanaba Seventh Day Adventist pantry said this yearly tradition is a way to say thank you to veterans for everything they’ve done.

“It’s always positive. The vets are so thankful. They really enjoy coming out. Most of our volunteers are veterans. It’s a positive reaction,” said Wycoff.

Months of work goes in to getting these boxes together. When the event first started there were about 150 boxes prepared. That number has grown to more than 300. Wycoff said all the work is worth it.

“It’s fun. I mean we get an amazing crew that comes in and volunteers their time. I just really enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun to do this. It can really brighten up the holiday for people,” said Wycoff.

Veterans don’t just receive boxes of food, many of the volunteers during Thursday’s distribution also served our country.

“It’s always a great day to come out here today and just be able to help the community and the veterans. It’s a great feel good day doing that. Just getting out and helping the community,” said Brad Reed who is a veteran and a volunteer.

Reed said this can be a tough time of year for many veterans, but those who came through on Thursday were thankful for the gift.

“We’ve had everyone coming through has been really patient. When we first started there was quite the line. Everyone has been not only patient but very grateful as far as getting a meal together for the holidays is always great for a lot of these veterans,” said Reed.

On Wednesday, December 22nd from 11-5, any military, active or retired with children will be able to receive toys during a giveaway at the pantry. You do need veteran’s proof of service.