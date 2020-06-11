Meth lab bust in Marquette Township, chemical reaction causes small fire

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 10 around 7:30 p.m., the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) was requested to assist troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post with a meth lab at Whetstone Apartments.

Troopers who first arrived on the scene determined a man was attempting to manufacture meth when a chemical reaction caused a small fire in the bathroom of the suspect’s apartment.

The suspect sustained burns due to the fire and was transported to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment.

The Marquette Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. The fire did not spread beyond the suspects apartment and there was only minor damage to the bathroom where the incident occurred.

Marquette County Health Department was contacted and since meth related components were in the suspects apartment, all the other apartment within the building were evacuated and residence were not allowed to occupy those units until approved by Marquette County Health Department officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.