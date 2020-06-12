Meth lab discovered in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 11, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) assisted the Houghton City Police Department with a meth lab.

While executing a search warrant on a vehicle involved in the recent larcenies of two trailers, a motorcycle and snowmobiles, Houghton City Police Department officers discovered a meth lab. Detectives from UPSET responded to the scene, dismantled the active meth lab and removed the hazardous components used in the production of methamphetamine. Additional evidence was located that was related to the recent larcenies.

UPSET was assisted by Houghton City PD, Hurontown Fire Department and Superior Service and Towing.