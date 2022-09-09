The State Board of Canvassers prepare to vote on whether an abortions rights initiative should be on the ballot this November.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Board of State Canvassers will meet Friday morning after it was ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court to certify two questions for the November ballot.

The board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday. It will stream live on the state Senate’s website and woodtv.com.

Under state law, Sept. 9 is the deadline for the board to certify the Nov. 8 ballot to the Secretary of State.

The meeting comes a day after the state supreme court ordered the board to certify two ballot proposals — Reproductive Freedom For All and Promote the Vote.

The Board of State Canvassers last week deadlocked — voting 2-2 along party lines — over approving the ballot questions.

If passed, the Promote the Vote proposal would, among other things, require ballots submitted by voters serving in the military to be counted if postmarked by Election Day and give voters nine days of early in-person voting.

The Reproductive Freedom For All proposal would enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

Michigan has a ban on performing abortions in nearly all circumstances that dates back to 1931. It was dormant for about 50 years between the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and when that ruling was overturned earlier this summer. It has not been enforced while Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have challenged it.

A Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction on the enforcement of the ban, saying it violates the state constitution, but that’s unlikely to be the end of it. Whitmer has called on the Michigan Supreme Court to take up the matter.

