HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) announced Monday it has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help provide energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades in 4 UP counties. The funds are provided through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.

The MI-HOPE program is an extension of the state’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program, which provides funds to local governments and non-profit organizations to assist with energy-efficiency housing projects in Michigan.

WUPPDR says it will use these funds for repair or replacement of roofs, windows, insulation, heating systems, and water heaters.

“We’re excited to support WUPPDR as it works to facilitate positive change in Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw, and Iron County communities through energy-efficient repairs and maintenance,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division Director. “The purpose of MI-HOPE is to improve the health and safety of residents by providing much needed repairs and maintenance to roofs, windows, and more. MSHDA want’s to positively change communities around the state, and we believe WUPPDR will utilize the funds to make the biggest impact.”

Applications are now open for residents in Baraga, Houghton, Iron, and Keweenaw Counties. You can learn more about applying to be part of the program on the WUPPDR website.

“WUPPDR has greatly appreciated MSHDA’s support through a variety of programs over several decades,” said Jerry Wuorenmaa, Executive Director of WUPPDR. “The competitive housing market has made rehabilitation of existing homes more important than ever. MI-HOPE will empower WUPPDR to respond to the community’s greatest needs for upgrades, demonstrated by inquiries we receive regularly from residents.”

MI-HOPE funding is available across Michigan, with up to $28.5 million being distributed through multiple rounds rounds of funding. The next round of funding will be announced in spring 2023.

If you need assistance with your application or require a paper application, you can dial 211.