MI lawmakers respond to Iran missile attacks

In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers are responding to the rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops early Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

It comes after a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, on Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, here are the following Michigan lawmakers who have released statements regarding the Iranian airstrikes:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI

Praying for the safety and security of our troops in Iraq tonight https://t.co/Pcc4p0MDIh — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 8, 2020

Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI

I’m closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our servicemembers and personnel. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 8, 2020

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-MI 1st District

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI 2nd District

By attacking our men and women in uniform, Iran has made a major mistake. While I am thankful initial reports indicate no American casualties, I continue to pray for the safety of our troops on the ground as well as our decision makers. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 8, 2020

Rep. Justin Amash, I-MI 3rd District

Please pray for our troops who are in harm’s way and for their families. The president has inherent authority to repel sudden attacks, but any military engagement beyond that requires approval from Congress under our Constitution. https://t.co/r2YOaMXQTk — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 8, 2020

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-MI 5th District

“I am closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East after Iran targeted American troops with missile attacks. My thoughts are with our brave American service members serving in harm’s way. Ensuring the safety of American service members and citizens must be our immediate and top priority. “The President’s increasingly confrontational approach with Iran is escalating this already grave situation. It is my hope that this situation does not escalate further, which would put more American lives at risk. The President owes the American people a plan on how he plans to prevent this conflict from spiraling out of control.”

My thoughts are with our brave American military personnel overseas. Praying for their safety tonight. https://t.co/dO1eoitmTX — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 8, 2020

Rep. Fred Upton, R-MI 6th District

Peace in the Middle East has always been the goal, yet never achieved. The fury is as intense as ever. Somehow that fire has to be extinguished – we pray for wisdom and for our troops tonight. 🇺🇸 — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) January 8, 2020

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI 8th District

Rep. Andy Levin, D-MI 9th District

Praying for peace and the safety of our soldiers. https://t.co/ETqg47mDph — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) January 8, 2020

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-MI 11th District

Praying for the safety and security of our brave servicemembers in Iraq tonight. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 8, 2020

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI 12th District