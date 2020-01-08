MI lawmakers respond to Iran missile attacks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers are responding to the rising tensions between Iran and the United States.
Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops early Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
It comes after a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, on Friday.
As of Wednesday morning, here are the following Michigan lawmakers who have released statements regarding the Iranian airstrikes:
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI
Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI
Rep. Jack Bergman, R-MI 1st District
Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI 2nd District
Rep. Justin Amash, I-MI 3rd District
Rep. Dan Kildee, D-MI 5th District
“I am closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East after Iran targeted American troops with missile attacks. My thoughts are with our brave American service members serving in harm’s way. Ensuring the safety of American service members and citizens must be our immediate and top priority.
“The President’s increasingly confrontational approach with Iran is escalating this already grave situation. It is my hope that this situation does not escalate further, which would put more American lives at risk. The President owes the American people a plan on how he plans to prevent this conflict from spiraling out of control.”