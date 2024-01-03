LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies made a traffic stop over the New Year weekend that ended in two arrests and the finding of a one-pound package of meth.

Early on Saturday, Dec. 30, a sheriff’s deputy made the traffic stop in Alaidon Township on Okemos Road near I-96. Both people in the car had warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, a Sheriff’s Office Canine alerted them to drugs in the vehicle. That’s when a deputy found the one-pound package of meth.

The deputy arrested Adrian Person, 43 and Melissa Schaub, 37, both from Lansing. The pair were taken to and lodged in the Ingham County Jail.

Person was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond. Schaub was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.