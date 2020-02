ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WJMN) – In a Facebook post on Sunday, Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for the owner of a bag of suspected methamphetamine found at a Roscommon store.

The post said in part, “We would love to return this bag to the owner who accidentally dropped it. Please contact the Roscommon Sheriff’s office to pick up your property.”

Roscommon County Sheriff’s Facebook post looking for ‘owner’ of a bag of methamphetamine.

To contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, you can call (989) 275-5101.