MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Some people are born in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Others have to work a little harder to get there. For Keia Lewis, the road to the U.P. is only part of her story.

In 2020, Lewis and her now husband were dating at the time and living in Milwaukee. They were tired of city living and looking for more time in nature.

“Right around the Fall Equinox we went hiking out towards Pictured Rocks, but we went too far. We were driving on this road and saw this turnoff with a sign for a campground. We decided to park there and ended up on this really lovely hike, ending at this pristine beach. The water was super still. We were like okay, let’s sit here and do a little ceremony. One of my teachers taught me how to do a water blessing ceremony. I sat and asked permission of the lake if I could do the ceremony. I did the ceremony and said, if this is where we are meant to land… If this is where we are meant to be to help community, help us get here in one year. Almost a year to the day, maybe like a week before, we ended up coming here and signing a short-term rental. A few months later we bought our house in Ishpeming,” said Lewis.

Lewis said her original career goal was to be a museum curator. Her interest in history and other cultures led her to look more into her own lineage.

“I started on that journey about ten years ago. I went to yoga teacher training in Milwaukee. Through that time, I had a lot of opening up and realizations and delving deeper into my own healing and growth.” Lewis continued, “While I was going through that certification, I did a work study in the apothecary. I started working with plants and herbs at that point. They really just called to me. I felt there was something different that I had never experienced before. As I was delving in, I was like, there has to be this in my own culture.” Lewis went on to say. “I was talking to my Mom and my Grandma and they were like, oh yea your Ama Lupe was a Curandera, which is a traditional Mexican healer. She was an herbalist and a town midwife. It started puzzle piecing together.”

Lewis is Chicana (Mexican-American) with Mexican-Lipan Apache and European-American ancestry.

“Because my Ama Lupe was a Curandera, that’s the path that I’ve been called to. That’s in the blood. That’s in the DNA. Delving down that path has been intense and wonderful. I have two teachers. One in New Mexico that’s specific about working with herbs. Then I have another teacher in Phoenix who does ceremonies and healing. It’s the two sides of my business,” said Lewis.

Her business is Botánica Quetzalli. The description on her website, which is written below. sums up the meaning behind the name.

“In Latin American cultures, a botánica is a place of support that offers different herbs and items to help community members on their journeys of healing, growth, and transformation. Quetzalli is a Nahuatl (Mexica/Aztec) word that means “feather” or “precious thing.” The wisdom of my ancestors is very precious to me, which is part of what inspired the name of my botánica. Quetzalli, also refers to the beautiful Quetzal bird who is a symbol of freedom. Their feathers are so revered that they were once used as currency in Mesoamerica. The Quetzal is also connected to one of our Guardians, Quetzalcoatl, who is a symbol of healing, goodness, and light.”

Lewis says she’s in the business of well-being. That could be anything from massage therapy to Reiki or energy healing. Lewis also does a lot of work with herbalism. Making an effort to tailor different recommendations based on numerous factors, including a person’s cultural background. Lewis has started using the phrase, ‘Mi Vida es me ofrenda’. It translates to, ‘My life is my offering.’ Taking her life knowledge and experience and sharing it with others makes it a fitting representation for her business.

“What I actually try to encourage people to do is to look into their own lineage and their own ancestry. Each culture had their own specific herbs that they work with that had really deep meaning and were used for different purposes. So when I create herbal formulas for people, if I know their ancestry, I try to put an herbal formula together that has some of those components in it. I’ve found that when people use those certain herbs, it hits differently. They have a greater and deeper effect almost. We could say its DNA level, it’s metaphysical. I don’t know what it is. I’ve just seen it enough times that it is apparent that there’s something there. So when folks can connect with the plants of their own lineage and use that to clear their space, to smudge themselves, however they use their sacred smoke, I just always encourage people to delve into that route first.”

You can find Lewis at the Marquette Farmer’s Market. She has her products at the Marquette Food Co-Op and at Barrel & Beam working with the Northwoods Test Kitchen. You can follow Botánica Quetzalli on Instagram or visit her website here.