MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michael Bradley, a broadcast industry veteran joins WJMN-TV Local 3 in Marquette, Michigan as Station Manager. Mr. Bradley, a Michigan native, brings a variety of experience in and out of the television industry to Marquette, MI (DMA #182) WJMN-TV (IND) and UPmatters.com, and their related digital and social media channels. Mr. Bradley started work on January 18 and reports directly to Judson Beck, Vice President and General Manager of broadcasting and digital operations.

Prior to joining WJMN-TV and Nexstar, Mr. Bradley served in key account roles with AT&T and Duro-Last Inc. The majority of Bradley’s professional career was spent at WSMH Fox66 in Flint, Michigan as an Account Executive, then becoming the Local Sales Manager for NBC 25 and CW 46.

“Mike Bradley brings nearly a decade of Michigan broadcasting experience to our Local 3 team,” said Judson Beck. “His expertise in digital and broadcast media sales is a perfect addition to our staff.” Beck continued, “As Station Manager, Mike will provide on-site leadership and support across all departments.”

Mr. Bradley brings with him a strong understanding of community and service, having served as an ambassador for the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce for nearly three years.

“I am looking forward to making a positive impact on not only the people at the station but the community as well,” said Michael Bradley. “I have lived and worked in Mid-Michigan for years. The Upper Peninsula has a huge appeal for myself and my family. I am encouraged to start building new relationships and to see how I can help WJMN grow in its efforts to be a partner in business and community development.”

Bradley also spends his free time involved in family activities like coaching his son’s youth hockey team. He has been married to his wife, Alicia for 12 years. They have two children.

“Mike is a great addition to our team. He will help all the departments to continue moving the station forward,” said WJMN News Director, Ben Raymond. “Mike knows how to win. He also knows how to connect with people and be an active part of the community. Both his experience and energy will elevate what we’ve already built and find new avenues for success.”