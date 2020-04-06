Michaels donates $1M worth of fabric for masks

JENA, GERMANY – APRIL 03: A man wears a cloth as a protective face mask on April 3, 2020 in Jena, Germany. A three-part city ordinance is going into effect requiring people to wear protective face masks under circumstances that include shopping, riding public transport and workplaces where social distancing is difficult. A face mask requirement is a current issue of controversy across Germany, with the federal government so far declining to make wearing one in public mandatory. Germany is struggling with a shortage of face masks, and the requirement in Jena also allows the use of scarves and other materials to shield one’s face as a means to reduce the risk of anyone infected with Covid-19 from infecting others. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, is lending a hand where it’s needed during the novel coronavirus pandemic by donating fabric for mask production.

The arts and crafts retailer has donated $1 million worth of fabric. That’s enough to make nearly 750,000 masks, the retail giant said in a press release.

The fabric will be sent to more than 70 organizations on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19 across the country.

In addition, Michaels now has step-by-step instructions, templates and products on its website on how to create face shields and fabric masks, and they are calling on all makers to help create the supplies to donate to organizations.