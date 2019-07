LANSING -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she is gearing up for potential criminal and civil charges as part of her office’s efforts to safeguard Michigan workers and combat the growing problem of payroll fraud in the state. Since launching her Payroll Fraud Enforcement Unit in April, Nessel’s office has received nearly 100 complaints of payroll fraud through its tip line and website.

Most complaints involve misclassification of workers, including failing to pay workers overtime and compensating them under the table to avoid paying taxes and benefits. In some instances, complaints claim the number of workers affected by these practices surpass 300. Nessel’s office saw consistencies in the tips, most of which came from the hospitality/restaurant, entertainment, construction, and trucking industries.