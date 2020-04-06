Michigan 3rd in the nation for coronavirus cases with 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – United States Senators from Michigan wrote a letter to members of the Trump administration to help "more than 3 million low-income veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities," with a more convenient way to receive stimulus checks.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are calling on the Trump administration to issue stimulus checks automatically to recipients of benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Supplemental Security Income program.

In their letter, the Senators point out that these are two groups with large amounts of non-filers and groups that the federal government has the data necessary to deliver the stimulus checks automatically.

Full text of the letter can be found below: