Michigan adds testing for essential workers without symptoms

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is working with major retailers to open more drive-thru sites to test as many as 1,000 people a day for the coronavirus, especially people who don’t have symptoms but still are required to work outside their home. She said Monday that Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid are part of the plan to open eight test sites. Whitmer cautions that there’s a shortage of swabs and chemicals needed to complete tests. Meanwhile, the state reported a daily rise in new coronavirus cases and deaths, but both were smaller than the new numbers disclosed Sunday.