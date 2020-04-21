Michigan adds testing for essential workers without symptoms

An overpass painted with “Welcome to Wuhan” is seen, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Highland Park, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to gradually begin reopening the state’s economy on May 1 after weeks of a strict stay-at-home order that has crippled businesses and caused more than 1 million unemployed people to seek aid during the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is working with major retailers to open more drive-thru sites to test as many as 1,000 people a day for the coronavirus, especially people who don’t have symptoms but still are required to work outside their home. She said Monday that Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid are part of the plan to open eight test sites. Whitmer cautions that there’s a shortage of swabs and chemicals needed to complete tests. Meanwhile, the state reported a daily rise in new coronavirus cases and  deaths, but both were smaller than the new numbers disclosed Sunday.

