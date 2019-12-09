Michigan adds texting option to sexual assault hotline

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WJMN)- Michigan has added a texting option to a hotline that allows victims of sexual assault to seek help and support from trained professionals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says victims can text 1-866-238-1454. It’s an expansion to the 855-VOICES4 hotline — which offers free, confidential and anonymous support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to victims, family and friends.

Whitmer says she wants every survivor to “know that your voice and your story matter, and when you’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen.” She made the announcement this past week during an annual summit to combat sexual assaults on campuses.