LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is taking on a large pharmaceutical company over the high cost of insulin.

Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced her investigation into Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, which she said is among the three largest drugmakers that make insulin in the United States.

“The average out-of-pocket cost of a single vial of insulin is nearing $100,” Nessel said in a statement. “No Michigander should have to face that kind of cost for life-saving medicine. While drug companies profit off of people’s health, they also benefit from a current market in which they control the pricing. Enough is enough.”

Nessel said her Consumer Protection Team will tackle the issue — but she says to do it properly, the office will have to challenge two earlier rulings by the Michigan Supreme Court that limited how the Michigan Consumer Protection Act can apply to some companies. Those two rulings, from 1990 and 2007, exempted any sales that are specifically authorized by law and thereby “generally regulated” from the MCPA — but Nessel said that creates a loophole that allows companies not to be prosecuted for misconduct under MCPA.

Last year, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the matter.

She has filed a petition asking an Ingham County court to allow her investigation and also asked the court say that MCPA applies to Eli Lilly. Nessel said she expects Eli Lilly to reference the 1999 and 2007 cases in its response, so she’s preparing to appeal.

If you think you are paying too much for insulin or if you are a doctor or pharmacist who has concerns, the AG’s Office wants to hear from you. You can file a complaint on its website. People were reminded to include information about a specific brand and product and what their insurance covers.