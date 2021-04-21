WATCH: Michigan AG announces findings of statewide investigations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference on Wednesday, where she plans to announce the results of two statewide criminal investigations.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live in a video player above.

Nessel will be joined by Acting Division Chief Danielle Hagaman-Clark, Assistant Attorney General Mike Frezza, Assistant Attorney General Rick Cunningham, and Special Agent Pete Ackerly.

According to a press release about the news conference, the investigations were conducted in the Detroit area as well as statewide.

It’s unclear what the investigations pertain to at this time.

