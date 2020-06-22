Michigan AG to ask courts to shut down Line 5

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The state attorney general’s office is expected to ask the courts today to shutdown Line 5 underneath the Straits of Mackinac until the state can determine if it is safe to turn the line back on.

Enbridge, which owns the line, re-opened it this week over the objections of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the company earlier found some problems with anchors holding the line down.

The company reports it examined the problem and concluded it was safe.

The state will ask for a Temporary Restraining Order from the courts to turn the line off allowing more time for a state review.