ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Training exercises were underway along M-28 in Alger County on Wednesday.

The Michigan Air National Guard is conducting training exercises along a nine-thousand-foot section of M-28 between Wetmore and Shingleton.

According to a Facebook post from the Michigan National Guard, for the second year in a row 127th Wing A-10s landed on a Michigan highway to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept. The jets performed what’s called an Integrated Combat Turn, the first time ever on a public roadway!

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has detour signs posted. The exercises are scheduled to last until 3 p.m.

The closure is posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website.

There will be no civilian access to the M-28 landing zone during this period. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.