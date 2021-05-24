Fully vaccinated workers don’t need masks under new MIOSHA rules, Whitmer says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Employers in Michigan will no longer have to ask employees who can work from home to do so.

The work-from-home mandate was lifted Monday as the first step in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Vacc to Normal” plan to loosen virus restrictions. However, each company is allowed to determine if and when it wants staff to return to the workplace.

“Thanks to vaccines, life is starting to get back to normal now,” Whitmer said during a Monday press conference at Steelcase’s headquarters in Grand Rapids. “Our recovery is continuing to pick up steam.”

Whitmer listed several changes in Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines as more people go back to work. Effective Monday, under the MIOSHA rules, fully vaccinated employees do not have to wear masks or social distance in the workplace. Cleaning and sanitation requirements have been softened and industry-specific requirements eliminated. Bars and restaurants can reopen common areas like pool tables and dance floors.

Businesses must still have a COVID-19 response plan in place.

“The new rules effective today are clear and consistent and bring regulatory certainty for employers while reflecting updated public health guidance,” Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin said that the governor’s press conference.

But, she added, “the MIOSHA rules are minimum standards.”

“Some employers may want to keep mask rules in place a little bit longer to protect their employees or their customers, and that’s OK,” Corbin continued. “And we know that many employees plan to keep remote work in place a little bit longer, and that’s OK, too.”

With the state’s key virus metrics — the case rate, test positivity rate, hospitalization census and death rate — continuing to show sustained improvements and the vaccination percentage on a steady, if slow, rise, Whitmer has laid out a new plan for the lifting of state restrictions. On June 1, capacity limits will rise for indoor establishments and on July 1, they’ll be lifted entirely. The broad mask mandate will also be lifted July 1.