Michigan American Water: Boil advisory lifted for Calumet, Laurium customers

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On May 24, 2021, Michigan American Water has lifted the boil water advisory affecting the company’s customers in the Villages of Calumet and Laurium that was issued on Saturday morning following an overnight fire in downtown Calumet on Friday night.

According to company officials, boil advisories are issued as a precaution due to the possibility of bacteria that could entire the water system.

During the boil water advisory, the water company performs a series of tests to determine if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards. Results from water sampling on Saturday and Sunday there was no contamination present in the distribution system.

Michigan American Water customers in the affected area no longer need to boil their tap water.