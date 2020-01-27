Michigan asylum patients in unmarked graves to get monument

PONTIAC, Mich (AP) – A new monument will be installed at a Michigan cemetery that will carry the names of people who died in state asylums and whose graves are currently marked by small, numbered stones.

The Oakland Press reports that the monument at Oak Hill Cemetery in Pontiac will include the names of 283 patients. Volunteers and the Better Pontiac Community Development Corporation have spent four years raising the $5,000 needed for the monument.

The Oakland County Pioneer and Historical Society also raised $2,650 during last year’s Oak Hill Cemetery Walk for the project. The graves date back to the late 1800s.