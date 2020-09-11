Michigan at record 2.1 million requests for absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says absentee ballot requests are already at a record high, but the state could face issues getting results on time and ensuring qualified voters’ ballots are counted in the upcoming presidential election.

The state has received 2.1 million requests for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election as of Tuesday.

Applications to vote absentee must be received by the local clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 30, though the Secretary of State’s office advises Michigan residents to request a ballot earlier.

Clerks will start mailing absentee ballots to voters on Sept. 24.