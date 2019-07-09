Michigan Attorney General intervenes in SEMCO Energy case

Citing her commitment to protect ratepayers as the state’s top consumer advocate, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said today she has intervened – or plans to intervene – in several utility cases.

SEMCO Energy Gas Company filed an application with the MPSC seeking a $28-million rate increase for natural gas service – a 14-percent increase for the company’s 300,000 residential customers in Southeast Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. On June 29, Nessel’s office filed a notice of intervention in the case.

“Protecting the pocketbooks of Michigan ratepayers is a top priority for the Michigan Department of Attorney General, which is why I intervened in SEMCO’s request for a rate increase for its natural gas service,” Nessel said.