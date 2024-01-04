LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced nine felony charges against a 22-year-old who targeted Meijer Corporation’s mPerks program and its data.

AG Nessel said her office has charged Nicholas Mui of Grand Haven with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of using a computer to commit a felony and seven counts of identity theft.

Mui was found to be using a personal computer at his Ottowa County home to steal login credentials of people using the Meijer mPerks program, the AG said Thursday. Nessel said customers began complaining of points in the mPerks program disappearing beginning in April of 2023.

Nessel said through an investigation Mui was using encrypted chats online along with cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) and digital wallets to sell the data.

Nessel’s office found more than 300 members who had their data compromised. This includes people in Ingham, Kent, St. Joseph, Bay, Emmett, Livingston and Marquette Counties in Michigan.

During a search of Mui’s home, Nessel said investigators found $20,000 in cash and more than $460,000 in digital warrants along with other evidence.

Mui was arraigned in Kent County on Wednesday and given a $25,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on January 9 for a probable cause hearing.

Nessel added that all Meijer mPerks customers affected have had their points reimbursed.