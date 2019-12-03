Michigan automobile museum to add $5M exhibit on muscle cars

This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich. The mid-engine C8, the flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European counterparts and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current ‘Vette. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan museum that boasts the largest vintage automobile collection in North America plans to open a new building to display muscle cars.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the $5 million project at the Gilmore Car Museum would add more than 25,000 square feet of exhibit space. The groundbreaking is set for next year with plans to open the new addition by 2021.

Stacie Longwell Sadowski is the museum’s development and engagement manager and says the popularity of previous muscle car exhibits sparked the idea for the expansion.

The museum in rural southwest Michigan currently has 20 muscle cars on display, which is expected to double.

The Gilmore Car Museum says it has over 500 vehicles and the oldest car on exhibit is an 1899 Locomobile Steam Car.

