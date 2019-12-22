Michigan awarded $1.65 million hereditary cancer grant

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — A $1.65 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Lifecourse Epidemiology and Genomics Division.

The money will help increase screening for family cancer history, and the use of genetic counseling and testing for hereditary cancer syndromes over the next three years.

“Being aware of your family history and receiving a referral for cancer genetic counseling can help clarify risk,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “This grant will help Michigan continue efforts toward increased screening and testing.”

According to a press release from the MDHHS, the grant focuses primarily on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) and Lynch syndrome. HBOC is a condition which can cause an increased risk of breast, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancer in an affected person. Lynch syndrome is a condition which can cause an increased risk of colorectal, endometrial, ovarian, gastric, small bowel and other cancers.

