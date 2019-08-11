Michigan awarded $3.9 million to upgrade 911 call centers

MICHIGAN– The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $3.9 million in grant funding to the state of Michigan to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities. NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

The funding is one piece of $109 million in grants being awarded to34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program. These grants are critical in helping first responders provide aid more quickly and responsively, thus saving lives.

