GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in his care after he was hired as a babysitter through an online platform.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Mark Baum, of Southfield, was arrested over the weekend.

Deputies say Baum was hired by the victim’s parents on Saturday. During the visit, Baum allegedly touched the victim “inappropriately” and the incident was witnessed by an older child. The parents immediately called police after learning what happened.

Baum was hired through Care.com — a platform where people can offer services for babysitting, senior care, tutoring and other services.

Police say Baum had babysat for the family once before and that his Care.com profile stated he has 10 years of babysitting experience. It is not known how many other babysitting jobs Baum took through Care.com or other services.

Baum faces two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was arraigned Monday and is due back in court on Aug. 1 for a probable cause hearing.

A spokesperson for Care.com issued a statement on the incident: