Michigan begins collecting firefighting foam containing PFAS

MICHIGAN (WJMN)- The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) announced December 12 that it has started collecting PFAS-containing aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) from fire departments and commercial airports across the state. This is apart of Michigan’s $1.4 million AFFF pick-up and disposal plan.

PFAS is a group of emerging and potentially harmful contaminants used in thousands of applications globally including firefighting foam, food packaging, and many other consumer products.

US Ecology of Livonia began collecting the first of 35,000 gallons of Class B AFFF for shipment to its facility in Idaho where it will be solidified and placed in a licensed hazardous waste landfill. Another 1,260 total gallons were collected from the Lansing Fire Department, the Lansing Township Fire Department and Capital Regional International Airport.

MPART executive director Steve Sliver said in part, “We believe this is the largest collection and disposal effort yet among the handful of states that are taking action to prevent future contamination from Class B AFFF. This product has been responsible for contaminating drinking water around hundreds of military bases and commercial airports across the country.”

For more information on PFAS and the State Fire Marshal’s initiative to survey and educate first responders on best practices around the use of firefighting foam, visit the MPART web site at Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.