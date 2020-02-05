Michigan-born astronaut wraps record space mission

FILE – In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Koch will set a new record Saturday, Dec. 28, for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She broke the record previously set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan native who has spent 11 months in space will return home to Earth early Thursday.

Christina Koch’s stay at the International Space Station is the second longest trip to space ever, NASA says. She clocked 328 days in space; 5,248 orbits around Earth (139 million miles); and 42 hours, 15 minutes outside the ISS during six spacewalks, including an historic one that was made up of all women.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids. Though she moved to North Carolina when she was young, she would often return to West Michigan to work at her family’s farm and fruit market.

“Who would’ve thought she’d have been out in space as an astronaut? She went from working on a farm, and now she’s in space. It’s just absolutely incredible,” her aunt, Loretta Homrich, told News 8 shortly after Koch’s mission began in March.

Also returning home Thursday is Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency.

They are expected to land in Kazakhstan at 4:12 a.m. Thursday. You can watch it live on NASA TV online.