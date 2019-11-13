Michigan budget standoff unlikely to end until December

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A budget standoff between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is unlikely to be resolved until December at the earliest.

The Michigan House won’t convene for voting Wednesday. It began a three-week hunting and Thanksgiving break last week but had left open the possibility of meeting Wednesday if a deal was in reach.

The Senate will meet Wednesday before taking two weeks off. The House could return for a day next week if an agreement is struck, though the sides don’t seem optimistic.

Pressure has been building for Whitmer and Republicans to settle their differences after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in proposed spending. They want to restore some funding but are at odds over Republicans’ push to let legislators check her power to shift funds within departments.

