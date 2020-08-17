Michigan confirms 465 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s tally of deaths linked to COVID-19 rose by one Sunday as 465 more cases of the virus were confirmed, the latest state data shows.

The figures released Monday afternoon bring the total number of COVID-19-related deathsin Michigan to 6,325 and the total number of confirmed cases to 93,185 since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

On Sunday, labs in Michigan tested 19,344 samples for the virus and 683 came back positive. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once, though the state says its system allowed a person to be counted as only one case regardless of the number of tests. The percentage of positive tests for the day was 3.53%.

That percentage is about the sames as it was Thursday and Saturday. It rose above 4% Friday. State health officials would like to see it consistently below 3% to indicate community spread is under control.

Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, confirmed 100 more cases for a total of 27,687 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths remained at 2,706. Oakland County has had 13,151 confirmed cases (82 more than the day previous) and 1,099 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 11,001 cases (87 more) and 917 deaths (no change).

The Michigan Department of Corrections, which is dealing with outbreaks at prisons in Muskegon and Newberry in the Upper Peninsula, confirmed more than 300 additional cases of the virus among inmates between Thursday and Sunday.

Over the weekend, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that requires jails and prisons to have inmates tested for the virus when they enter, exit or transfer between facilities, and that mandates jails set up testing protocols like the ones MDOC already uses.

Michigan is still seeing positive trends in key metrics like the percentage of positive tests daily, the number of new cases per million people per day and the number of deaths each day. Hospitalizations remain low. The state has also been steadily increasing how many tests are run each day.

Still, people are reminded to continue to wash their hands frequently; practice 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask in public; pick up the phone for contact tracers and give them information; and get tested for the virus if they are showing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.