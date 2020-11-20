Michigan confirms nearly 9,800 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 9,779 cases of coronavirus, a record for cases announced in a single day as infections continue to surge in the state.

The state also recorded 53 more deaths linked to the virus, it announced Friday.

Some 295,177 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Michigan since it was first detected in the state in March and 8,377 deaths have been linked to it.

Kent County confirmed 585 additional cases and recorded eight more deaths, bringing its totals to 26,281 and 280, respectively.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Branch County: One more death for 23 total; 1,709 cases since the outbreak started eight months ago.

Calhoun County: One more death for 105 total cases; 4,669 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Four more deaths for 149 total; 6,984 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for 140 total; 5,903 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 113 total; 10,796 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 29 total; 2,132 total cases.

The number of deaths in Ionia County was revised down by one to 12. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. Ionia County has had 1,787 total coronavirus cases.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus but which is no longer seeing the worst infection rates, confirmed 1,369 new cases, bringing its total to 51,827 since March. It added one more death for a total of 2,974. Neighboring Oakland County has had 34,253 total cases (1,295 more than the previous day) and 1,247 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 29,667 cases (922 more) and 1,151 deaths (10 more).

Michigan is still in the midst of a coronavirus surge, with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, saying during a Thursday press conference in Lansing that “every region in the state is seeing alarming case and test positivity rates.”

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 84,223 samples for the virus — a new record for tests run in a single day — and 11,586 came back positive, a rate of 13.76%. The statewide seven-day average of positive tests is now 14%, nearly quintuple the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is about 526, four times higher than the spring peak and more than five times higher than it was at the start of October. West Michigan is seeing the worst rate of any region in the state with about 741 cases per million people per day.

Across the state, some 3,872 hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Friday. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 344 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospitals and hospital officials have said they expect the number to balloon to 600 in the next two weeks. Khaldun said only Texas, Illinois and California have more hospitalizations and that while Michigan hospitals have not yet hit capacity, they are close.

The average of daily deaths statewide is now around 60. While that is significantly better than it was during the spring peak, with some doctors citing better treatment methods, officials expect the situation to get worse before it gets better.

With the numbers looking bad, state and local health officials are urging people not to hold large gatherings for Thanksgiving and to celebrate only with their immediate family.

“While I’m very concerned about our numbers, I know that we can do this,” Khaldun said Thursday. “Stay focused on what you can control, be patient and do the right thing for your own health and the health of your family and the community.”