Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Michigan considers adding suicide hotline to student IDs

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (The Detroit News) — A Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require school districts to include a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline number on student identification cards for grades 6-12. The Detroit News reports that Republican Rep. Andrea Schroeder introduced the measure last month. The bill has bipartisan support and has been assigned to a committee. It would require schools that issue student IDs to include a local, state, or national hotline on them. But Schroeder says the bill would not require schools to distribute ID cards. Schroeder says she was spurred to action after learning about two students who died by suicide in Oakland County last year. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Pigs-N-Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pigs-N-Heat"

Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions"

Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide"