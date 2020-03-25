Michigan Consumer Protection Hotline “overwhelmed” with executive order violations

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline is “overwhelmed” by calls related to the Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent out a press release that says calls about violations of the Governor’s Executive Orders should go to local law enforcement.

The press release reminds Michigan residents that failing to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders could result in a $500 fine as well as 90 days in jail for each violation. The Department of Attorney General stands ready to assist local prosecuting attorneys’ offices as these cases move forward.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team is designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive and fraudulent business practices. This team has received thousands of complaints but at this time its main focus is cracking down on price-gouging and scams related to COVID-19.

