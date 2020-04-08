Michigan Coronavirus: Schoolcraft County reports first case of COVID-19

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Luce Mackinac Alger Schoolcraft District Health Department is announcing the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Schoolcraft

County Resident.

On April 8, 2020, LMAS District Health Department became aware of a positive COVID-19 case identified through a private laboratory. The identified person is an adult with no history of recent domestic travel. LMAS believes the risk to the public to be very low.

The LMAS District Health Department will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately. LMAS District Health Department will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

The Health Department urges the community to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders and social distancing. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to safely recover at home while others need additional care through hospitalization.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to

the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands properly, avoid close contact with people not in their immediate household, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

