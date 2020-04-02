Michigan Coronavirus: 12-year-old son of ICU nurse makes headbands for healthcare workers

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – An Eastern U.P. boy is using his time off from school to help people working in the medical field.

12-year-old Reece Wyckoff’s mom, Danyalle is an ICU nurse at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie. He saw her sewing buttons on a headband to prevent skin breakdown from the masks they have to wear and he wanted to make them for others at the hospital as well.

“My mom was making them and I asked her what she was doing and she said just making headbands so I wanted to help people so they don’t spread the virus,” said Reece.

With his mom working on the front lines and him having a heart condition, he wants to do anything he can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. His first set of orders went to the ICU nurses at the hospital on Thursday.

Right now, Danyalle is buying the supplies for Reece but if people would like to help out, she accepts PayPal and Venmo or they can find Danyalle directly on Facebook to connect with her.