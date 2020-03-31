Michigan Coronavirus: 75 more dead of COVID-19 brings state total to 259

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seventy-five more people died of coronavirus in Michigan on Monday, state numbers show, again the largest one-day increase yet.

The dead now number 259; 120 of them have been in Wayne County.

The results of Monday’s coronavirus tests, released Tuesday afternoon, confirmed more than 1,110 new cases in Michigan and brought the total number to 7,615.

The majority of both deaths and cases are still in southeast Michigan. Wayne County (including the city of Detroit) has recorded 3,735 cases; Oakland County has 1,591 cases and 70 deaths; and Macomb County has 853 cases and 38 deaths. Washtenaw County has 305 cases and seven deaths. Genesee County has 185 cases and seven deaths.

The first death in Berrien County, which county officials announced Monday, is among the state’s 259. That county has a total of 35 confirmed cases.

Kent County has a total of 108 cases, 12 more than the day prior. Thirty-six of the cases are at a nursing home in Cedar Springs: 31 residents and five employees. One person in the county has died.

Ottawa County has 31 cases, one more than the day previous.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is dealing with 93 cases.

The dead range in age from 25 to 107; the average age is 70. Sixty-five percent were men and 35% women.

The state, hospital and private labs have tested 24,934 samples for COVID-19. 18,963 of the tests have been negative ad 5,861 positive. The number of tests doesn’t line up with the number of confirmed cases because some people were tested twice and some tests were run out of state.

Health officials have noted that the number of test kits available is limited. Not everyone displaying symptoms is going to get tested.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allow only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.