Michigan Coronavirus: All Marquette city parks closed

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Marquette announced Monday afternoon that all parks in the city are closed effective immediately to enforce “social distancing guidelines and to prevent the congregation of park visitors.”

The closures include city parks, playgrounds, park parking lots, the skate plaza, and Tourist Park.

Other measures include:

Effective Monday, April 6, the dog park at Tourist Park is closed for the season.

Effective Wednesday, April 8 all public bathrooms along the Multi-Use Path (the bike path) and in city parks will be closed.

Access to Presque Isle Park will be limited to vehicular traffic in the first loop. The city asks visitors to not exit your vehicles when visiting Presque Isle Park.

The bike path will remain open at this time but may close at a future date if it becomes obvious

that required social distancing guidelines are not being followed.

The city of Marquette suggests that residents seeking exercise are asked to consider walking in their neighborhoods.

The Noquemanon Trail Network remains open for recreation but users are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the NTN reminds users that trail groups are not currently able to maintain the trails to their usual caliber and users need to be more aware of their surroundings and look out for hazards as a result.

If social distancing guidelines are not being followed, the city said that further changes will be

made to protect public health and ensure adherence to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.