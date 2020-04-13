Michigan Coronavirus: Aspirus closes three U.P. clinics during pandemic

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus is temporarily closing some primary care clinics in order to support the needs for additional staffing and resources at its hospitals in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Aspirus clinics in the following locations will be closed or begin the process of closing until further notice, and three of them are in the Upper Peninsula.



Adams

Athens

Birnamwood

Bruce Crossing, Mich.

Crystal Falls, Mich.

Edgar

Gilman

Hurley

Lake Linden, Mich.

Marathon

Nekoosa

Prentice

Rib Lake

Rome

Three Lakes

Wittenberg

“The decision to close locations, even on a temporary basis, is not an easy one but it is necessary in order to continue providing access to primary and specialty care in the safest way possible for our staff and patients,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “Closing these locations allows us to use staff and resources where they are needed most and ensure our hospitals are staffed appropriately to care for our communities during a possible surge in COVID-19 activity.”

Some physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and other staff from these locations will be re-deployed to other Aspirus clinic locations. Others will support needs at the various Aspirus hospitals throughout the region.

Patients will continue to have access to primary and specialty care services at Aspirus’ remaining clinics throughout north central Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus will work with patients to utilize technology whenever possible to offer visits via telephone or video conferencing. If patients need to be seen in person, they will be directed to an appropriate location based on their needs during the appointment process.

Patients will be contacted by their doctor’s office if these closures impact existing appointments. Anyone in need of an appointment can continue to call their local Aspirus clinic and be directed to the appropriate options for care.

If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, you are encouraged to call the Aspirus COVID-19 Hotline at 1-844-568-0701.