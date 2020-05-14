Michigan coronavirus case increase includes backlogged tests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 1,191 cases of coronavirus, a much larger increase than in recent days that the state attributed to the processing of backlogged results, as well as more testing at correctional facilities.

In all, the state has now confirmed 49,582 cases of the virus.

The state says that within the 1,191 were cases from commercial labs Garcia, Orchard Technology and P4 which had previously been entered manually into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System, causing a backlog. Garcia works largely with correctional facilities and businesses.

The state says though the backlogged cases took a while to get into the state system, the patients who tested positive were notified in a timely manner.

The state also recorded 73 more deaths, according to data released Thursday afternoon, 35 of which were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported. In all, 4,787 people have died after contracting the virus.

The outbreak remains the worst in southeast Michigan. Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had 18,974 case (585 more than listed the day prior) and 2,183 deaths (27 more). Oakland County has had 7,952 cases and 888 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,232 cases and 728 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,171 inmates have tested positive for the virus (26 more than listed the day prior). The number of inmates who have died after contracting the virus stood at 56.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,813 cases and 228 deaths.

Kent County had one more death for a total of 48 and 181 more cases for a total of 2,627.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.