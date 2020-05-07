Michigan coronavirus cases exceed 45,000; 4,250 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 71 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total statewide to 4,250.

According to data released Wednesday afternoon, an additional 657 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 45,054.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County, which has been hardest hit, has had 17,571 cases (180 more than the day prior) and 1,973 deaths (28 more). Oakland County has had 7,573 confirmed cases and 774 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,832 cases and 662 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, 1,710 cases have been confirmed and 208 have died.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,936 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 48 have died after contracting it.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.