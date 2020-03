CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) announced Tuesday it has been notified of a Chippewa County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Although a resident of Chippewa County, this individual has not resided within the county for several weeks. CCHD stated that the risk to the general community is considered very low.

No further information regarding the individual will be released.