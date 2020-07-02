Michigan Coronavirus: Chippewa County Health Department warns about traveling resident with COVID-19

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department reports that

a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Cherry Capital Airport on

July 1, 2020.

Passengers on Allegiant Airline Flight 994 from St. Petersburg, Florida to

Traverse City, Michigan are asked to monitor for symptoms and call their local health

department.

Residents of Chippewa County may call the Chippewa County Health Department at

(906) 635-1566.

The health department reminds everyone not to travel if ill or if you have had contact

with someone that has been sick. All community members should practice social

distancing, wear a mask in public settings and wash hands frequently. For more

information regarding Covid-19 please visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or

www.chippewahd.com.