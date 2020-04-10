Michigan Coronavirus: Communities across U.P help feed elderly, frontline workers

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Yoopers have been coming together to show appreciation and support for all the healthcare professionals, essential workers, and those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those many acts of kindness includes helping to provide meals.

A Facebook group called “Feed the Frontline – Marquette County” began just under a week ago, and has already provided many meals to Norlite Nursing Center, UP Health System – Marquette, and other facilities in the county.

The mission of the group is simple: to help provide meals to our frontline workers while helping our local restaurants stay in business.

Rachel Bannan-Hutter is the founder of “Feed the Frontline – Marquette County”. She is a mother, but she is also a registered nurse (RN) for U.P. Home Health and Hospice. Bannan-Hutter said she began this project because she understands how scary this time can be and wanted to help in any way she could.

“My sister is an RN at the hospital, she works the COVID unit. So I know how everybody’s feeling. So I wanted to make an impact. On Facebook, I kept seeing ‘Go get food from your small businesses’ and I just thought last week ‘You know what I think we can help both groups together.'”

And so she did. Bannan-Hutter has been working with businesses in the Marquette area including Sweet Basil Catering, EconoFoods, and Border Grill. Many of which donate food or offer deals for the group.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for “Feed the Frontline – Marquette County” in which the community is encouraged to donate to help continue feeding healthcare workers. As of April 10, they are a little over $100 short of reaching their $4,000 goal. People can also donate to the “Feed the Frontline – Marquette County” account at Honor Credit Union.

Bannan-Hutter said local restaurants/businesses or those who want to help deliver meals are welcome to reach out to the group.

Over in Alger County, another group has put an effort forth to help deliver meals to children and the elderly.

Alger County Communities That Care is an organization that provides prevention and education of suicide and youth substance abuse. However, in response to the pandemic, the organization started up what they call “Alger Packs”.

“This is kind of out of our realm, but there was a need so we decided that it was best for us to come together and step up,” said Elena Torongo, the coordinator of Alger County Communities That Care.

The packs are delivered once a week a different locations/times throughout the county. These updates will be posted on their Facebook page.

Silver Dollar in Trenary

Chatham Pub

Kassel’s Rumely Store

Au Train Grocery Store

Au Train-Onota

Burt Township Schools

Munising Drop-In Center

Grand Marais Apartments

Registration isn’t required. People can just arrive at one of the drop-off locations during the set times. As for the elderly, if you or someone you know is unable to go to a drop-off location, you can send a message to Alger County Communities That Care on Facebook.

Sanitary and safety precautions are being made by the group. The group is limited to few members during this time, as well as all of them wearing masks and gloves.

It is one pack per person. The packs are a mixture of breakfast and lunch foods provided by Family Fare in Munising. Alger Packs are also not meant to replace groceries, but as a way to help families in need during the pandemic.