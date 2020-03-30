Michigan Coronavirus: Delta County COVID-19 Help, a resource for the community and bringing people together in a time of isolation

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Paul Culbertson, the pastor at Wellspring Community Church in Escanaba created the Delta County COVID-19 Help has a way to unite the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been gathering all of the resources in community to put in one local place for people to get the information that they need on the resources that are available,” said Culbertson. “We do everything from all of the churches in town that are live streaming, to every school that’s giving out food to every organization that’s coming together.”

One of the churches helping out during this time is his own.

“Our church is located in a mall so we’re in a very unique place here in Delta County,” said Culbertson. “And when we realized we can’t use the mall for gathering right now, man we gotta do something to try to help.”

It started off with people stopping by to collect items they need but now with the Governor’s stay home order, that church is delivering essentials to about 40 families in the county.

As a way to bring people together during this time of social distancing, Culbertson is inviting people to a prayer night on Wednesday evening that you can participate in from the comfort of your own car.

“That night in the Facebook event page, we’re going to be having a list of things that people can be praying for,” said Culbertson. “What if we could get hundreds of people in our community at the same time together but not together praying for our community. We have a lot of people on the front lines even here whether they are at OSF or Bellin. Some of our people travel all the way up to Marquette.”

At 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday you can go to your car, turn on your lights and flashers and reflect. Culbertson also encourages people to take a picture or short video and post it on the event page.

For more information on the event, click here.