Michigan Coronavirus: Delta County resident with COVID-19 employed with Delta County Airport

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Airport has announced that the first person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is an employee at the airport.

The Delta County Airport advises people to follow Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order by doing the following:

Travel ONLY when necessary.

Stay home when sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

To view details about the first positive case in Delta County, click here