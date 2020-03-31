Michigan Coronavirus: Delta County resident with COVID-19 employed with Delta County Airport

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Airport has announced that the first person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is an employee at the airport.

The Delta County Airport advises people to follow Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order by doing the following:

  • Travel ONLY when necessary.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Avoid contact with sick people.
  • Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
  • Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

To view details about the first positive case in Delta County, click here

