Michigan Coronavirus: Delta County resident with COVID-19 employed with Delta County Airport

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Airport has announced that the first person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is an employee at the airport.
The Delta County Airport advises people to follow Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order by doing the following:
- Travel ONLY when necessary.
- Stay home when sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Regularly disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
- Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.
To view details about the first positive case in Delta County, click here